Former World Heavyweight Champion reacts to wrestling legend Sabu's passing

A popular WWE Superstar paid tribute to wrestling legend Sabu, who passed away earlier today at the age of 60, as per PWInsider.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, who wrestled a championship match last night at WWE Backlash, is among the first few stars from the Stamford-based company to pay his respects to the veteran. The Archer of Infamy took to his X/Twitter account to post a condolence message for the two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

"💔 rest easy legend #Sabu ☝️," he wrote.

You can check out Damian Priest's X/Twitter post below:

Sabu wrestled for several promotions in a career spanning four decades. He worked his last match against Joey Janela during the WrestleMania weekend. He secured a win in a No Rope Barbed Wire match at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9.

Damian Priest suffered a major loss at WWE Backlash

Damian Priest was one of the three SmackDown Superstars gunning for Jacob Fatu's WWE United States Championship at the Backlash Premium Live Event. The former member of The Judgment Day competed with Drew McIntyre and LA Knight, in addition to The Samoan Werewolf, in a Fatal Four-Way match for the strap.

During the closing moments of the highly engaging contest, Solo Sikoa saved his stablemate from being put through the commentators' desk by LA Knight. The Megastar was then taken out by a debuting Jeff Cobb, allowing Jacob Fatu to retain his title.

Damian Priest joined the SmackDown roster earlier this year during the Transfer window and reignited his rivalry with Drew McIntyre on the Road to WrestleMania. The Scottish Warrior defeated Priest on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It remains to be seen if the two stars will continue to go after each other after failing to win the WWE United States Championship at the recently concluded premium live event.

