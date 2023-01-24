Former World Heavyweight Champion reunited with his Hall of Fame tag team mate on WWE RAW 30

WWE's Raw 30th Anniversary saw the reunion of one of the company's most legendary factions, the Acolytes Protection Agency, also known as the APA.

WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Ron Simmons (Farooq) first teamed together back in 1998 and morphed into beer-drinking and cigar-smoking brawlers for hire. The act became popular with the fans and led them to capturing the WWE Tag Team Titles three times.

At Raw XXX, JBL was walking around with Baron Corbin when he bumped into fellow Attitude Era legend, The Godfather. The former world champion tried to get Corbin onto the list for the big poker game, but The Godfather said JBL would have to talk to the person in charge.

That's when Simmons appeared to the delight of the live crowd in Philadelphia. After the two reunited, JBL wondered if Simmons could help with getting Corbin into the poker game, then flashed some money toward his old tag teammate. Simmons smiled and said they could work something out.

The subsequent poker game saw several legends in action. Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) were also in attendance at the game, along with The Alpha Academy.

