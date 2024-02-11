Former World Heavyweight Champion signing with WWE to join The Bloodline stable after The Rock must happen, says veteran

The Bloodline saga seems to be never-ending and new twists in the story haven't dulled the fans reception towards the stable. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently spoke about the faction and said he wants to see Jacob Fatu sign with WWE and join The Bloodline.

The 31-year-old started his wrestling career over a decade ago. He was trained by his cousin, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Over the past few years, Fatu competed in several promotions, including All Pro Wrestling (APW), West Coast Pro Wrestling (WCPW), and Major League Wrestling (MLW). The real-life bloodline member has held multiple World Heavyweight Titles in his wrestling career.

Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan revealed that he would like to see Fatu join WWE and become a member of The Bloodline after The Rock's comeback to align with Roman Reigns.

"I want Jacob in that company so bad. He would make The Bloodline, not that they need it because they have The Rock, but he would make it so much better," he said. [25:42 - 25:51]

The Rock will return to WWE SmackDown on Friday

Last Thursday, The Rock turned heel and seemingly aligned himself with Roman Reigns during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. The Brahma Bull even slapped Cody Rhodes on the stage. The Hollywood megastar also had a heated exchange with Chief Content Officer Triple H backstage following the event.

The following day on WWE SmackDown, The Game confirmed that Cody Rhodes will square off against Reigns at WrestleMania XL. He also took several shots at The Rock. Later that night, Paul Heyman informed Triple H that The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief would return to the blue brand next Friday.

It will be interesting to see how The Rock will fit into The Bloodline, and whether it could lead to a clash between him and Roman Reigns. The two superstars are rumored to join forces in a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Would you like to see Jacob Fatu join The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.