  • home icon
  • WWE
  • R-Truth
  • Former World Heavyweight Champion teases alliance with R-Truth

Former World Heavyweight Champion teases alliance with R-Truth

By Ankit Verma
Published Jun 27, 2025 20:02 GMT
R-Truth on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
R-Truth on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

R-Truth has undergone a massive character change during his heated rivalry with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. On the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Damian Priest hinted at a potential alliance with the 53-year-old.

Ad

In a backstage segment on the show, the multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion interrupted Aleister Black's conversation with General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to demand a match with John Cena. After Nick Aldis denied his demand, Truth made his way to the squared circle to call out the Cenation leader. However, Aleister followed him to the ring and took him out with a Black Mass.

Later on the show, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest confronted Aleister Black about his actions. He backed R-Truth to take out the 40-year-old if they were to ever go face-to-face again. The Archer of Infamy continued to tease an alliance with Truth after Carmelo Hayes approached him and asked him to focus on himself instead of getting involved with the latter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

R-Truth and Damian Priest were involved in several hilarious segments when the former WWE United States Champion claimed to be a member of The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see if the two finally form a tag team.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications