Former World Heavyweight Champion teases alliance with R-Truth

R-Truth has undergone a massive character change during his heated rivalry with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. On the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Damian Priest hinted at a potential alliance with the 53-year-old.
In a backstage segment on the show, the multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion interrupted Aleister Black's conversation with General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to demand a match with John Cena. After Nick Aldis denied his demand, Truth made his way to the squared circle to call out the Cenation leader. However, Aleister followed him to the ring and took him out with a Black Mass.
Later on the show, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest confronted Aleister Black about his actions. He backed R-Truth to take out the 40-year-old if they were to ever go face-to-face again. The Archer of Infamy continued to tease an alliance with Truth after Carmelo Hayes approached him and asked him to focus on himself instead of getting involved with the latter.
R-Truth and Damian Priest were involved in several hilarious segments when the former WWE United States Champion claimed to be a member of The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see if the two finally form a tag team.
