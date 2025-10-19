  • home icon
  Former WrestleMania performer and Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers passes away at 48

Former WrestleMania performer and Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers passes away at 48

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:04 GMT
Sam Rivers was the lead bassist of Limp Bizkit [Image Credits: His Instagram]
Sam Rivers was the lead bassist of Limp Bizkit [Image Credits: His Instagram]

The music world has taken a major hit today as American rap band Limp Bizkit’s bassist, Sam Rivers, passed away. The band itself broke the news recently, leaving its fans around the world stunned.

Sam Rivers was one of the finest bassists in the entire globe, and his work was enough to introduce him to people. The late great was also connected to the wrestling world, specifically WWE. Limp Bizkit’s soundtrack, ‘My Way,’ made waves when it was used as the theme music to define the feud between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock at WrestleMania 17.

Not only that, but the band also made The Undertaker’s ‘American Badass’ theme song, 'Rollin,' which was used by the company for a short time back in the 2000s. The group also performed the song live at WrestleMania XIX. With the tragic news of Sam Rivers’ passing, not only the wrestling fraternity, but the entire music industry has been stunned.

While details of Rivers’ death and the major cause are still unknown, it is hard to digest that the world has lost such a talented name at just 48. Social media has been filled with heartfelt tributes to the music legend, and time will tell if WWE acknowledges and pays a tribute to the veteran as well.

Limp Bizkit's tribute to Sam Rivers

Rivers' passing was not known to the fans until Limp Bizkit shared their tribute to the legendary bassist on Instagram. The group shared a picture of the veteran along with a special message, stating that they would carry Rivers with them throughout their ride.

You can check Limp Bizkit's tribute to the legend below.

Sam was undoubtedly one of the all-time greats, and the world would miss him, specifically every time they listen to tracks from Limp Bizkit. Sportskeeda sends its condolences to Rivers' family, friends, and fans all around the world.

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
