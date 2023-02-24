Former wrestling personality discusses how WWE "took care" of Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Elimination Chamber 

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about how Raquel Rodriguez was booked inside the Elimination Chamber.

Raquel was one of the favorites heading into the Elimination Chamber match. The showdown also included Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Natalya, all vying for a chance to fight for the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer mentioned that Raquel was a unique physical specimen and could be a huge star in the future. He detailed that WWE ensured that she looked strong coming out of the Chamber, as it took two stars to eliminate her from the match.

"I think young women are gonna look up to her[Raquel Rodriguez]. She does not look like the Barbie doll girls out there. She is tall, broad, big, strong, you can tell she lifts like crazy the way she was tossing around the girls out there. Just her body in general, she's not jacked, she's big. She's a powerful-looking presence in there. And the story told to get her out of the match was just awesome. It was kick, kick, kick, kick, kick, back and forth, and then a double leg pin from two wrestlers to get you. So I think they took care of her really well," said Freddie. [From 5:00 - 5:38]

Asuka won the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match

After Raquel was eliminated, Carmella and Asuka were the final two women left inside the Chamber.

The two women went back and forth to emerge victorious. However, Asuka's unconventional offense caught The Princess of Staten Island off guard. The Empress of Tomorrow managed to lock in the Asuka Lock. This maneuver forced Carmella to tap out.

With this win, Asuka ensured a ticket to WrestleMania, where she will challenge the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title.

