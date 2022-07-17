"If Vince goes down, you don't wanna be in bed with him" - Former WWE writer believes Roman Reigns could make career-changing decision (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently noted that Roman Reigns could be affected by the allegations against Vince McMahon on an episode of Writing with Russo.

The former WWE writer noted that many stars could now be looking to distance themselves from McMahon following the investigation.

He even dropped names like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns into the conversation while explaining that if McMahon goes down, then many stars will not want to be connected to him:

"I guarantee you too with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, bro, I'm just telling you man, if Vince goes down, you don't want to be in bed with him at this point in time (...) I think there is going to be a distancing period from Vince McMahon bro, I really believe that." [6:02-6:34]

Check out the video below:

Reigns has recently taken a much lighter schedule with WWE, whilst Lesnar made his return to the company on an episode of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate is set to challenge The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon have been close friends for several years

Vince McMahon has been one of the driving forces behind Reigns' push in the company in recent years and it's well-known that behind the scenes they are close friends.

McMahon recently stepped back from his responsibilities in the company a few weeks ago. Reigns, on the other hand, has been part of a lengthy hiatus that has allowed him to skip Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.

This could be an ongoing thing for the Tribal Chief, who is also reportedly set to skip Extreme Rules later this year.

If you choose to use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far