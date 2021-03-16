"They're clowning on their way to the ring" - Former writer not a fan of The New Day's entrance on WWE RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on The New Day's match against The Hurt Business on RAW on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. While discussing the match, Russo pointed out one big issue he had with the segment.

The RAW Tag Team Championships were on the line last night as The New Day challenged Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business for the titles.

The New Day and Hurt Business ended up having a fantastic match, but former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out a big issue he had with the entire segment and it had to do with The New Day's entrance. Russo was highly critical of Woods and Kingston's jovial entrance, seeing that they were about to challenge The Hurt Business for the titles. He felt that their entrance needed a more serious air about it. As an example, Russo spoke about the classic boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier:

"These are two guys... you've got to put everything in the proper context because it's so far out there we forget - these are two guys going for a fight against The Hurt Business. That's the moment. That's the scene. And they're doing this elaborate entrance. Bro, you know last week was the 50th anniversary of Ali and Joe Frazier, it would have been like Muhammad Ali doing cartwheels on his way to the ring. You've got to put everything in its proper context. They're going in there against the champs, these are two big guys, and they're clowning on their way to the ring?"

The New Day are the new RAW Tag Team Champions

EXCLUSIVE: The #NewDay are now the 1️⃣1️⃣ TIME TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!@TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins had a night of triumph on #WWERaw but have a lot to say about their BIG #WrestleMania challenge from @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos! pic.twitter.com/w8fFwyIfb6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 16, 2021

The New Day battled hard against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander and ended up winning the match by putting away Benjamin after hitting the Daybreak. The New Day are now 11-time tag team champions in WWE.

