Former WWE writer points out one big issue with last night's RAW [Exclusive]

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's 'Legion of RAW' show, Vince Russo was critical of WWE booking multiple distraction-related finishes during last night's RAW.

A former writer for both WWE and WCW during the Monday Night Wars, Russo also worked for TNA Wrestling.

Speaking about this week's RAW, Vince Russo revealed why he was not a fan of the finish to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. Russo criticized the formatting of the show. He said that a distraction finish had already been used in Kofi Kingston's match with Randy Orton, and it occurred right after in the women's tag team contest as well:

"First of all, keep this in mind, I've formatted god knows how many thousands of shows in my life," Russo said. "Bro, we did the same thing in the match before with the trombone. Okay? The trombone was the distraction."

"What's the distraction here? Fire," Russo added. "When have Alexa Bliss and Lilly ever been tied into fire? No bro, we need a distraction so we can give Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax an excuse for losing the match. But you just did it in the previous match. You've got to look at these things when you're formatting the show."

Tamina and Natalya defended the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on RAW

Natalya and Tamina won the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown last week, beating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The champions appeared on Alexa's Playground during this week's RAW before they defended their titles in a rematch against Jax and Baszler.

The finish to this bout saw Alexa Bliss and Lilly appearing on the entrance ramp. As Reginald went on to interfere, viewers saw the fire shoot out of the ring post. Tamina and Natalya used this opportunity to hit the Hart Attack on Baszler. The newly crowned tag team champions retained their titles soon after.

