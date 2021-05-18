Former writer predicts that Lilly will win a title in WWE [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently made a bold prediction about how WWE could book Alexa Bliss and Lilly.

Tamina and Natalya were guests on Alexa's Playground last night on RAW before the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions faced Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. For the finish of the match, we saw flames come out of the ring post and this distracted Baszler. The champs then hit the Hart Attack for the win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo made a bold prediction about the future of Alexa Bliss and Lilly. Here's what the former WWE writer said:

"Tag champs, Lily and Alexa, that is on the table. I'm gonna tell you what they're going to do right now. I'm telling you, mark my words, Alexa and Lily are going to win the tag belts and then there's going to be some hocus pocus type stuff and Lily is going to turn into a wrestler. That's what is going to happen." said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo on WWE's booking of AJ Styles and Omos

AJ Styles and Omos beat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to win the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. However, the duo were off WWE television for a few weeks following the Show of Shows.

On last night's RAW, AJ Styles faced Elias in singles action, with the match ending in a DQ. Speaking about how the RAW Tag Team Champions have been booked since WrestleMania, Russo said that he was not happy with the booking. He said he wanted to see the duo in more tag matches:

"They've just established these guys as tag champs - AJ and Omos," Russo added. "When you established Legion of Doom, Steiner brothers, Midnight Express, Rock N' Roll Express, The Hart Foundation, I can go on and on and on and rattle off 50 great tag teams. Did they have a singles match the next week? They established the tag team. These guys just won the titles, then they were off for three weeks, now they're having singles matches? Think about that. Seriously, like really, the only thing that can tell me is do they not have any confidence in Omos to wrestle. They've put him in that spot and they don't want to expose him so you put the tag belts on them and then have AJ do singles matches? Wow."

With Kofi Kingston involving himself in the WWE Championship picture, it is unlikely that The New Day will get another Tag Team Title shot. The only realistic challengers for Styles and Omos at the moment are R-K-Bro and Viking Raiders. It will be interesting to see how WWE book the RAW Tag Team Champions going forward.

