How WWE 'killed' Jeff Hardy's character, according to a former WWE writer [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently opened up about how Jeff Hardy has been booked by WWE in the recent past. The former writer felt that WWE's booking "killed" Hardy's character.

Jeff Hardy was in singles action on WWE RAW against returning former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The latter was last in action at the WWE Superstar Spectacle show earlier this year.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo commented on how WWE has booked Hardy into oblivion. According to the former WWE writer, The Charismatic Enigma is currently as over as someone like Mansoor because of how he has been booked in recent months:

"That doesn't even work anymore because their whole idea is, 'If Jinder Mahal beats Jeff Hardy, he's beaten somebody.' No he hasn't. You haven't done anything with Jeff Hardy. What happened to Mansoor? Where's he? Where's Mansoor? Jeff Hardy right now is as over as Mansoor. You have not done anything with him. Jinder beats him and it doesn't mean anything."

"They think that it does but no, you killed Hardy years ago. Years ago you killed Jeff Hardy and that's where I feel bad for these guys. This is Mickie James with her stuff in a garbage bag. These people deserve so much more. Out of respect, I wouldn't book jobber matches with these guys. You don't do that out of respect," said Vince Russo.

Jinder Mahal destroyed Jeff Hardy on WWE RAW

Jinder Mahal made his WWE return on RAW, flanked by two new associates - Shanky and Veer. Mahal was in singles action against Jeff Hardy. The match was short and mostly dominated by Mahal.

The finish of the match saw the former WWE Champion hit Hardy with the Khallas for the win. Mahal looked in fantastic shape on his return and it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for him and his new associates.

