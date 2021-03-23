Former writer doesn't understand why WWE are booking Jeff Hardy so badly [Exclusive]

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently gave his take on how Jeff Hardy was booked on RAW. Russo didn't understand why WWE were booking a legend like Jeff Hardy to "job" to The Miz.

Jeff Hardy faced The Miz on RAW last night, losing to The A-Lister in under five minutes. This came after Miz had already sent John Morrison to the back, after Hardy had said that the former WWE Champion couldn't win without backup.

One person who is not happy with how WWE has booked Jeff Hardy is former writer Vince Russo. On SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was asked why WWE keep "jobbing" out Jeff Hardy. Russo said that he didn't agree with the booking and pointed out that there were a number of people on the roster who could "do the job" instead of Jeff Hardy.

"I don't know. But there's something I have to tell you, again I hate to bring this up, but when I was writing there was a level of respect for a talent that fell in the category of Jeff Hardy. You're not gonna put the guy out there to do a job when there are 20 other guys who can do the job. You're just not going to do it. I mean, he would have a level of respect and we would just not write his name in. There are so many other people on that roster."

Vince Russo on why WWE sometimes bury talent on the way out

Speaking about Jeff Hardy's recent booking on RAW, Vince Russo gave his theory about why WWE sometimes bury talent on the way out. Russo said that WWE feel that if a talent has a bad run before they leave, they think that it will affect how fans see the aforementioned talent. Russo called this theory ridiculous and said that it was from a bygone era.

The funny thing is, that is a 50 year old tactic and they still think people care about that. They really think if Jeff Hardy shows up on AEW, the AEW fans are going to say like 'he's had a bad time recently'... How comical is that? They still think that works. They did that in the territory days when a guy was leaving the territory. How could they think that still works today?

It will be interesting to see how WWE book Jeff Hardy going into WrestleMania.

