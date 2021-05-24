Former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny wins Top Latin artist at Billboard Music Awards

Bad Bunny is one of the most popular and celebrated artists in the music industry at the moment. The former WWE 24/7 Champion has now added three more to his Billboard Music Awards collection and was also announced as the Top Latin Artist at the event.

Bad Bunny also bagged the award for Latin Album (his album YHLQMDLG) and Latin song (Dákiti). He also won his first-ever Grammy award earlier this year, and his latest achievement takes his award tally to 82, making him one of the most successful Latin rap artists of all time.

congrats again to @sanbenito on winning #BBMAs Top Latin Artist !! 👏 pic.twitter.com/SGvb1ItpTw — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

Being only 27, it is almost certain that Bad Bunny would add to his collection of awards before he is done with the music business.

Perhaps even a return to the squared circle for another run with WWE could be in the books.

Bad Bunny had an incredible outing at WrestleMania 37

One of the highlights of WrestleMania 37 was the tag team match between the team of Bad Bunny & Damian Priest and The Miz & John Morrison. For many fans, the Puerto Rican singer was the standout performer of the night.

This was a bit of a surprise as many were not expecting much from Bad Bunny, considering his lack of experience in the ring. However, he didn't fail to impress and put on an incredible performance on Night One of WrestleMania 37.

This has many fans wondering when the former WWE 24/7 Champion will make his return.

Unfortunately, the WWE Universe will have to wait for some time before seeing Bad Bunny make his return to the squared circle. The Grammy Award winner is set to return to touring and has a hectic schedule in front of him.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Bad Bunny on adding a new award to his collection.