Former WWE 24/7 Champion retires from football

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL in a recent social media post.

Gronkowski made his first WWE appearance at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. At the show, he helped former WWE Superstar and real-life friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Gronk shoulder-tackled Jinder Mahal to assist Rawley, who then eliminated The Maharaja for the win.

Fast forward to 2020, and Gronk began regularly appearing for WWE during the company's pandemic era, and even hosted WrestleMania 36. While carrying out his hosting duties, Gronkowski got himself involved in the 24/7 Title picture, picking up a single reign with the championship.

After his initial retirement, Gronk returned to the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons. However, it looks as though he's decided to call it a career. Gronkowski has revealed in a social media post that he is retiring for the second time. In the post, Gronk thanked his fans and those who afforded him his opportunities.

Gronkowski's retirement wraps up a 1st ballot Hall of Fame career in the NFL. He is a four-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, and will go down as one of the greatest tight ends of the era.

Who is the current WWE 24/7 Champion?

The current WWE 24/7 Champion is Scottish-born superstar Doudrop, who recently won the title at a WWE Main Event taping.

Doudrop bested Dana Brooke for the championship after Dana successfully defended the title against Becky Lynch a few weeks ago on RAW. Brooke was also involved in a wedding angle with Reginald, Akira Tozawa, and Tamina Snuka with the 24/7 Championship at stake.

Rob Gronkowski, however, was bested for the title in June 2020 by R-Truth after he kept the title off TV for several months.

It will be interesting to see if Gronkowski returns to WWE following his NFL retirement. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

