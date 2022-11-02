Former WWE Champion accuses Roman Reigns of breaking his jaw

WWE Superstar The Miz was upset after RAW this week and blamed Roman Reigns for breaking his jaw.

It was a tough night for The Awesome One on the red brand. He came out to interrupt the Head of the Table and offered to help him with his Logan Paul problem. The approach didn't please the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as he planted the Hollywood star with a Superman Punch. The Miz was later forced to compete in a match against Mustafa Ali which he lost due to a distraction from Dexter Lumis.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelly caught up with Tthe A-Lister on RAW Talk this week. He was outraged after the unprovoked attack from Roman Reigns. Miz mentioned that he broke his jaw resulting from the Superman Punch he took from the Tribal Chief.

"Do you hear the way I'm talking? I broke my jaw." The Miz continued, "First, I go out there and I acknowledge the Tribal Chief. I say you're the Tribal Chief, I acknowledge you. And what does he do? Sucker punches me. Did I go out there and say I'm the only two-time Grand Slam champion standing in this ring? No. Did I say hey I beat you for the Intercontinental title? No. I acknowledged him." [From 2:22 - 2:57]

You can watch the full interview here:

Roman Reigns sent a clear message to Logan Paul on RAW

During a special appearance on RAW this week, The Head of the Table was in no mood for fun and games.

He took the mic and announced that he was fed up of everyone telling him how good Logan Paul was. He made it clear that he was done being humble. The champ stated that he was head and shoulders above anybody on the roster.

Do you think Roman Reigns will smash Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : Are you looking forward to Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns? Yes No 0 votes