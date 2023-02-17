Ronda Rousey was on the receiving end of scathing remarks made by her current WWE rival Natalya on social media. The former Women's Champion accused the Baddest Woman on the Planet of not giving her teammate a chance to win the top title.

Natalya has made Shayna Baszler a target in WWE, with the former calling her out recently on the latest edition of SmackDown. Baszler came out alongside Ronda Rousey to help her take care of Nattie. Although Shotzi joined The Queen of Harts to take on the approaching duo, both women were quickly thrown out of the ring by Baszler and Rousey.

A tag team match is now set for the next SmackDown, with Natalya and Shotzi taking on their rivals Shayna Baszler and Rousey. Ahead of their match, Nattie took to social media to fire heated shots at both women. The former WWE women's champion provided a distinctive quality for the pair so the fans won't get confused between them.

"This Friday in Montreal, Shotzi and I get our revenge on Ronda and the woman who broke my nose, Shayna Baszler. If you get them confused, it’s easy. Shayna has never won a main roster Women’s Championship and Ronda has never given her a chance to win one. #SmackDown," Natalya tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

Former WWE manager gives honest opinion on Ronda Rousey's current booking

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently gave his honest thoughts regarding Ronda Rousey's current booking in WWE.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was destined to be a WWE main eventer ever since she was brought into the company. Rousey has won the Women's Championship three times and has been involved in many high-profile feuds over the last few years.

However, fans have seemingly soured on the UFC Hall of Famer in the past few months due to her constantly being involved in the main event. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has now been given a change of direction as she's tagged along with Shayna Baszler.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell stated that Baszler and Rousey aren't weak but need a proper feud and opponents for them to shine.

"No, they're not dead, you just have to go and get them some opponents. That's what they got TV for, if they don't work this week guys, you got 51 more weeks to work on it. And be able to look at it, hopefully, they see, 'well that didn't work, okay let's try this.'" (31:30-32:50)

