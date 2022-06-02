Former WWE Champion admits he wore shoe lifts to look taller during feud with The Undertaker

In their prime, Mick Foley and The Undertaker put together one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history. Foley was brought over to WWE in 1996 specifically to feud with The Deadman, which resulted in several iconic matches.

During the inaugural episode of Foley is Pod, the Hall of Famer revealed that he initially wore lifts in his shoes. Foley was quite a towering individual without shoe lifts but recalled that he was often "hunched over" and didn't always look the biggest on TV.

Mick Foley said he began wearing shoe lifts shortly before his signing as he knew he was in line to face The Undertaker:

"I was wearing the boots. I wanted to get used to the boots because the idea at that time was I was going to wrestle with lifts on, so that I could be taller and look more menacing for The Undertaker. I was a legit 6'4'' when I worked, but I hunched over. I was gnarled over, and I think when I came into the picture in WWE, I was immediately with The Undertaker." (from 19:55 to 20:17)

I was the only man built to be shorter than he actually was: WWE Legend Mick Foley

The Hardcore Legend continued and noted that many people in the Attitude Era had misconceptions about his height. Despite originally being around 6'2", Foley admitted that his billed size in WWE was a few inches short of the actual number.

Mick Foley said legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel always believed the superstar was under the six-foot mark:

"People had in their minds, well even before then, because I think I was the only man built to be shorter than he actually was. I was built at 6'2'' because I think Howard Finkel thought I was 5'10". A lot of people think I'm a lot shorter. Well, now I'm not probably 6'4'' anymore, you know the shrinking that occurs as we age and are perpetuated by doing ridiculous things off the ring apron." (from 20:18 to 20:43)

Mick Foley's entry into WWE breathed new life into The Undertaker's career as the duo created magic in the years that followed. It's safe to say Foley's unique methods helped him look like a legitimate threat to The Undertaker.

