AJ Styles and Otis in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

AJ Styles was recently on the After The Bell podcast of Corey Graves, where he talked about a number of things about his run in WWE and outside the company. Among them, he talked about Otis, who has received a massive amount of fan support in the company and has thus been pushed as a top star.

He specifically talked about Otis' backstage behavior and how he uses that in the ring as well.

AJ Styles reveals how Otis behaves backstage in WWE

While talking to AJ Styles about Otis, Corey Graves pointed out how Daniel Bryan had once told him that Otis was an extremely unique Superstar in WWE while also being extremely athletic, something that a lot of people would never get to see because of his appearance and move-set.

"Bryan mentioned something about Otis and how it's been so long since we had something like him who is so unique, but also a ridiculous athlete, that he will never get the credit for. What that guy is physically capable of is spectacular, so sign me up man, I look forward to calling that one."

Styles also talked about Otis and said that the Superstar was always hilarious to talk to backstage and that was how he behaved as that was his personality.

In the end, he brought that to the ring as well, helping people to laugh and enjoy his matches. He said that he did not know the type of matches that they would have together, but it was guaranteed to make the WWE Universe laugh.

"I don't know what sort of match it will be, but I think that at least one or two times we will have you giggling a little bit. There's something about him, I don't know what it is. I think it's just his personality because if you've ever talked with him at any point in time, he's hilarious. And he brings that to the ring, and that's enough man, I look forward to getting in a ring with him."

AJ Styles in WWE

Currently, AJ Styles is a part of WWE SmackDown. Until very recently, he was a member of RAW, but then he was suddenly added as a participant in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

Later in the week, it was announced that he had been traded to SmackDown from RAW. After winning his first-round match on SmackDown, Styles was lucky enough to get a free pass into the finals of the tournament, thanks to an incident involving Jeff Hardy and Elias, where the two were taken out of the tournament following a mysterious accident. Hardy was framed by whoever actually caused the accident and later WWE revealed that he had been cleared.

You can watch the decision being made to given AJ Styles a direct entry into the finals here:

"Are you kidding me, idiot? That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard from you, and I've known you a long time." - @AJStylesOrg to @WWEDanielBryan #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6e3OWJx6ob — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2020

Now, AJ Styles will be taking on Daniel Bryan in the final match of the tournament.