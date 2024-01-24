Former WWE champion attacked on NXT; Lyra Valkyria's future spoiled?

On the latest episode of NXT, Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez had a contract signing to make their upcoming match official. The Prodigy was attacked by Tatum Paxley during the segment, something that even the champion wasn't expecting.

Last week, Roxanne outlasted 19 other women to win a battle royal and become the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. In the main event of this week's show, she and Valkyria signed on the dotted line to make their match at Vengeance Day official.

The new General Manager of NXT, Ava, introduced both women to the ring, and she was in charge of overseeing the contract signing. Perez stated that she knows she and Lyra respect each other, and that this is a Stand & Deliver caliber match. She added that Valkyria has had a great first year on the show, but it's familiar because she was in the same place a year ago.

Lyra Valkyria responded by saying that Roxanne had a great run, but she has replaced her at the top of the division. After things almost got physical, they both signed the contract and shook hands. The champion left the ring while Roxy remained inside.

Expand Tweet

Tatum Paxley came out from under the table and put Perez through it. Lyra Valkyria got back into the ring and shoved Paxley before checking on Perez. It's possible that Tatum could be involved in their title match, which may or may not work in the champion's favor.

Do you think Tatum Paxley will cost Lyra Valkyria the title? Sound off in the comments below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.