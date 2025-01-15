Former WWE Champion was in bad shape during RAW's Netflix debut, reveals Kevin Nash

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed a fellow legend's health on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast. The former WWE Champion said he felt bad for Hulk Hogan after what happened on the Netflix premiere of RAW.

On the Netflix debut of WWE RAW, two-time Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan came out with Jimmy Hart and cut a promo on the entrance ramp. The Hulkster was heavily booed by the crowd in attendance, and several reputed news outlets picked up the segment. Hogan instantly became the laughingstock of the wrestling world over the incident.

On a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE legend Kevin Nash addressed the segment and talked about Hogan's bad health. Nash stated that Hogan was "beat up," and he felt bad for him after how the fans treated him on RAW:

“Hulk is beat up. He’s a tough motherf**cker. He sucked it up to come out and cut the promo, even though his back was killing him. I felt bad for him, but at least he got a reaction. I saw the hardware they removed from his back. It was insane, the amount of screws and bolts they took out,” Nash said. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan are incredibly close in real life

Hulk Hogan and Nash were two of the original three members of the nWo, quite possibly the greatest faction in the business.

Hogan, Nash, and Scott Hall formed the nWo in 1996 when Hogan turned heel at the WCW Bash at the Beach that year.

The nWo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. Nash, Hogan, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman were inducted together. All four wrestling veterans are two-time Hall of Famers.

