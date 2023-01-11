Former WWE Champion believes that top female could dethrone Gunther or Austin Theory in 2023

It has only been a little more than a week into 2023, and it already appears that things are heating up ahead of WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE recently released a video that saw several current stars predicting some of the biggest events of 2023, including Royal Rumble winners and Money in the Bank holders.

Kofi Kingston had a short part in the video where he talked about what he believed would be the most surprising moment of 2023. The former WWE Champion claimed that he believes that Rhea Ripley will become Intercontinental or United States Champion at some point this year.

Gunther currently holds the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown, while Austin Theory is the United States champion on RAW.

This would put Ripley in the same conversation as Chyna since she is the only woman to capture a male title in history.

Rhea Ripley is currently the Eradicator of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley made many enemies in 2022, and several of them are bound to follow her into the new year. Recent reports suggest that Edge and Beth Phoenix are set to make their in-ring return in the coming weeks after Judgment Day sidelined the real-life couple back at Extreme Rules.

Ripley versus Phoenix is what many fans consider a dream match, but at the moment, the reports suggest that it will be a tag team match that could pit Edge and Phoenix up against Ripley and Finn Balor.

Of course, plans change all the time, and Vince McMahon's recent return could ensure that there are some new plans in play and the fanbase could be given their highly anticipated women's dream match.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will become the first woman since Chyna to lift the Intercontinental or United States Championships? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

