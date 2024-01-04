Former WWE champion in the best shape of his life, discloses WrestleMania 40 plan

Multiple top stars are back on WWE programming, so it is likely at least some of the talents on the roster will not make it to the WrestleMania card this year, even with the show spanning two nights. Be that as it may, a former champion intends to join the elite club.

Despite being associated with the global juggernaut between 2005 and 2007 and then regularly since 2015, Tommaso Ciampa has not yet been part of a WrestleMania.

On Instagram, Ciampa shared a workout video, writing that his goal in 2024 is to walk down the aisle at Lincoln Financial Field. Not only that, but he also is looking to get ready to step inside the squared circle in the best shape of his life.

"After a few months of prep work (training, diet, and recovery), it’s time to dial it all in. I’ve never been part of a Wrestlemania. So the goal is pretty clear. I want to walk down the aisle at this year’s Mania in the best shape of my life," Ciampa stated.

"Put it into the universe. Do the work. Control what you can control. 🖤 Side note: this is my first time ever training in lifting shoes with an elevated heel. Two thumbs up for sure."

Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are once again united after a stellar run in NXT. The duo are part of the Monday Night RAW roster. The former especially has a separate fanbase from the WWE Universe.

Tommaso Ciampa earned the respect of the WWE Universe after IC Title match against Gunther

While speaking with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell last year in October, Ciampa revealed that he dealt with depression in his career.

Calling himself a "realist," Ciampa stated that while he did not present himself as worthy of dethroning Gunther at the time, his performance ultimately gained the respect of the live crowd.

"So I walk into Monday Night RAW and I got a contract signing and I got a main event, my first time ever doing that for an Intercontinental Title and I know that I'm going to have to walk out in front of San Jose and get this crowd to buy in because I haven't been, for the last year and a half, I have not been painted in a picture to them that it's viable that I can beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Title. Not even a long shot. A zero shot, for real. I know. I'm a realist," Ciampa elaborated.

Johnny Wrestling reunited with Ciampa post-match when the former made his WWE TV return after months. It remains to be seen if DIY will ultimately manage to make it to the WrestleMania 40 card.

