Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to cameo in Danny Trejo movie

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will appear in an upcoming film which stars cult actor Danny Trejo.

Bobby Lashley has been feuding with Omos in recent weeks, starting when he accepted the giant's open challenge for WrestleMania 38. Lashley defeated the giant at The Show of Shows, but Omos gained the upper hand the next night on RAW when a returning MVP turned on The Almighty to side with Omos.

While Lashley has seen a career resurgence in the last couple of years, it seems he's also branching into creative arts outside the ring. The former WWE Champion has been revealed to have a role in a new film starring Danny Trejo.

Trejo came to prominence in the 1990s in action and thriller films like "Desperado" and "From Dusk till Dawn". The upcoming movie, titled "Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone", is an action film set to hit screens on April 29th, 2021. The logline for the film is as follows:

"In a Texas border town, car salesman Charlie moonlights as masked Lucha libre wrestler "Green Ghost." When assailants arrive seeking an otherworldly emerald, Charlie discovers that he has super powers that he must harness to save humanity."

Will Bobby Lashley be in action at WrestleMania: Backlash?

Lashley is set to square off against Omos at WrestleMania: Backlash, in a rematch of their clash at WrestleMania 38.

The two faced off in an arm wrestling match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, which The Almighty won. MVP tried his best to deter Lashley with insults, but they only motivated the former champion further.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP . Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP. Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level💪🏾 https://t.co/0UF94DfPG7

After the match, Omos attacked Lashley, trashing the arm wrestling set and puncturing the floor mat with a table. The WrestleMania: Backlash match was later announced during a backstage segment.

What do you think of Bobby Lashley's upcoming cameo? Will he defeat Omos at WrestleMania: Backlash? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

