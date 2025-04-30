Former WWE champion breaks character to send heartfelt message to fans

A popular WWE heel recently broke character to post a heartfelt social media update. The name in question shared a message of encouragement for the fans.

A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory took to his Instagram account to post pictures of himself holding the WWE United States Championship and the WWA4 Heavyweight Title. In the caption, the 27-year-old noted none of his wrestling achievements would have happened had he shown hesitation.

Theory added that he was no different and had flaws, struggles, and insecurities like everyone else. However, his self-belief helped him realize his dream of being a professional wrestler. He encouraged everyone to chase their dreams.

"If I had hesitated, none of this would’ve happened. So many young people look up to others on social media, but the truth is, I’m no different than you. I’ve got flaws, struggles, insecurities… just like everyone else. I don’t have superpowers. What I do have is belief in myself. I can see the vision even when no one else does, and that’s what’s brought me here. If your dream scares you, good. That means it’s worth chasing. Now go chase it ALL DAY🚀," he wrote.

You can check out Austin Theory's Instagram post below:

Austin Theory's last in-ring appearance was in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. Theory and his tag team partner, Grayson Waller, have not wrestled on WWE RAW since losing to The Usos on the March 24 edition of the red brand's show.

WWE Superstar Austin Theory receives massive praise from his tag team partner

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller showered praise on his A-Town Down Under teammate Austin Theory while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast last year.

The Aussie Icon lauded Theory and noted he was grateful to have the latter as his tag team partner. Waller referred to him as the most underrated performer in the industry and stated he had everything to be the biggest star in the wrestling promotion.

"I'm grateful for Austin Theory. That's a great tag partner. That's one of the most underrated performers in the industry. I don't think people understand that, but they will. Austin Theory has everything it takes to be the biggest guy in the company. There's a reason he is always in there with Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. And if you idiots don't get that, you will one day," he said.[From 1:06:50 onwards]

You can check out Grayson Waller's comments in the video below:

WWE has been teasing a potential fallout between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for several months. However, the duo has managed to stick together. It remains to be seen what's next for A-Town Down Under.

