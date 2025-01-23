Former WWE champion breaks silence following blockbuster return after 13 years

WWE NXT's November 6 episode was presented live from the 2300 Arena, which is known as the home of ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling). On this special occasion, ECW Legend Nunzio made his return to the Stamford-based promotion. This was Nunzio's first appearance in WWE after 13 years. The veteran is a former two-time ECW World Tag Team Champion and a former two-time Cruiserweight Champion.

He made his blockbuster return to WWE at the event in a match against Tony D'Angelo for the NXT North American Championship. Nunzio recently appeared in a conversation with MuscleManMalcolm and commented on his return to the former ECW Arena and his experience competing there.

"This was my second time performing in an ECW Arena for WWE, this time for NXT. It was totally different, but it was great; the fans are great, and just being back in the ECW Arena." [From 0:52 - 1:00]

Check out the episode below:

The former champion praised the crowd for its energy and love for professional wrestling.

"It was a great crowd, and that's the best thing that wrestlers like to come out to. It was a great crowd. They were very into it. They loved professional wrestling, and I like performing in front of a professional wrestling crowd. So... great night tonight," he said. [From 0:15 - 0:23]

WWE Veteran on being a part of ECW

The former Cruiserweight Champion in the interview with MuscleManMalcolm remembered his days in ECW. While talking about some of his favorite moments in the promotion, he talked about his introduction as Little Guido, the cousin of J.T. Smith.

"As far as ECW goes, my favorite moment has to be in Queens, New York, where they introduce little Guido as J.T. Smith's cousin, and the FBI started back in 1996. I have a lot of favorite moments, but the birth of Little Guido, I would say, has to be the biggest moment."

The 52-year-old legend had a great match with the current NXT North American Champion, Tony D'Angelo, which received much praise from the audience.

