Former WWE champion breaks silence following major loss

A popular WWE Superstar shared a message after suffering a major loss earlier today. The star has not won a match in the Stamford-based company since September 24, 2024.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller locked horns with Chris Sabin in the semifinals of the number one contender's tournament for the Speed Title. The Motor City Machine Guns' member rolled up The Aussie Icon to advance to the next round. Sabin will face Chad Gable for the opportunity to challenge Dragon Lee for the title.

Grayson Waller recently took to his Instagram account to post multiple pictures from his match against Chris Sabin. Despite losing the bout, the 34-year-old noted the three-minute action with the fellow SmackDown Superstar was well worth it.

Trending

"Three minutes? Well worth it," he wrote.

You can check out Grayson Waller's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller reveals the point of conflict with teammate Austin Theory

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have scored very few wins after losing the WWE Tag Team Title to #DIY in July 2024. At the same time, the wrestling promotion started teasing A-Town Down Under's breakup. However, the two stars are still together.

In an interview with The West Sport, Waller teased that the team could split up due to the difference in the two stars' approaches. The Aussie Icon claimed that while he is willing to do anything to reach the top, Austin Theory wants to work hard and be humble. He referred to the former United States Champion as the good guy of the group.

"We look at the top of the card and we see the guys who are there, and we know those are our spots. It's a situation of no one's going to hand them to us; we're going to take them. Unfortunately, that's where I and [Austin] Theory clash a little bit. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get to those positions. While Theory wants to work hard and be humble and all those things. He's the good guy of the group," he said. [From 11:02 to 11:22]

You can check out Grayson Waller's comments in the video below:

A-Town Down Under last competed in a tag team match on the January 10 edition of WWE SmackDown. The duo wrestled The Motor City Machine Guns in a highly engaging contest. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley grabbed the win despite interference from Pretty Deadly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback