Former WWE champion breaks silence after new gimmick teased on SmackDown

A WWE Superstar was featured in a cryptic video on SmackDown, and he has now confirmed future plans for him on the blue brand.

Karrion Kross was widely regarded as one of the most intriguing characters until he arrived on the main roster. His first run, followed by a release and a subsequent run upon return in the Triple H regime, failed to pick up - much to the disappointment of several in the WWE Universe.

However, Karrion Kross is all set to undergo a massive character change, and fans are excited to see what The Game has in store for one of his most promising prospects from NXT. The former champion of the third brand recently took to social media to confirm speculations about his character change.

He took to social media and shared the video with a short caption, "It's time for a reset," confirming WWE's plans to revamp his on-screen gimmick. The video also featured his partner, Scarlett Bordeaux, meaning the couple will continue to work together on SmackDown.

"I would like to speak with you all today about the most urgent world event that is about to occur. This place is about to be recycled. The moment I walked through the door, everything set into motion. And now we are at the threshold, a new beginning. Everything is about to crumble. Can you see it yet? Soon, you will," said Kross in the video.

You can watch the full video below:

Karrion Kross lost his first match back on WWE SmackDown after a four-month absence

The SmackDown star returned to the blue brand earlier this month to lock horns with Bobby Lashley. The two met in the first round of the United States Championship tournament, which ended with The All Mighty picking up a massive win.

This was Kross' first match on SmackDown in four months since his defeat against AJ Styles. A week later, WWE dropped a cryptic video teasing a much-needed change for Kross, and it will be interesting to see if the creative team can hit the nail on the head this time.

