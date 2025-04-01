Former WWE champion breaks silence after returning from a 9-month injury absence on RAW

A former champion made a surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of RAW. Tyler Bate returned from injury and competed in a tag team match with his partner, Pete Dunne.

Ad

This was his first match since the July 2, 2024, episode of NXT. The former NXT UK Champion was out of action for nearly nine months as he sustained a torn left pectoral major muscle and tendon. The star made a surprise return to the ring in his home country of England on this week's WWE RAW. He and The Bruiserweight, known as the New Catch Republic, faced The New Day in a tag team match, which they lost.

Ad

Trending

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne were interviewed backstage by Jackie Redmond, and the former gave an update on his condition:

"Indeed, I am healthy, and I am chuffed. I'm absolutely chuffed to be back here. New Catch Republic is back together. We're in the UK. We're in London at the O2 Arena. And things are looking pretty good right now. I'm back," he said.

Ad

After Pete Dunne reminded him that they lost, Bate told him:

"Get my head together? Pete, cup half-full man. Think about the positives. It's all about perspective. Cup half full. They finally got your name right."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which team the New Catch Republic will face next in WWE. The fans were happy to see Big Strong Boi back in action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback