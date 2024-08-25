Former WWE champion calls herself 'a menace' ahead of RAW

A popular WWE Superstar shared a social media update ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, referring to herself as a beast and a menace. The name in question is Sonya Deville.

The 30-year-old recently unveiled the name of her newly formed faction with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, calling themselves The Pure Fusion Collective. The group is currently feuding with Damage CTRL. On last week's edition of the red brand's show, the bitter rivals competed in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the WWE Women's Championship, which ended with The Unholy Union retaining their titles.

Sonya Deville recently took to her Instagram account to share a short clip of her recent appearance on Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion referred to herself as a beast and a menace in the caption.

"She’s a beast, she’s a menace," she wrote.

Check out Sonya Deville's Instagram post below:

Former WWE writer makes bold claim about the Sonya Deville-led faction

Before announcing the name of the faction, The Pure Fusion Collective was involved in a brief feud with Zelina Vega. The trio confronted The LWO member backstage the week after the latter's win over Zoey Stark. The heels beating up Vega did not go down well with former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo, who made a bold claim regarding the three women.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo called out the trio for their recent backstage attack on Zelina Vega, claiming the group had a bouncer's gimmick. The 63-year-old further claimed that WWE fans would never spend their money to watch the three in action.

"We got our new bouncies, bro. Did you catch our new bouncies? Oh my God, bro. You got Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark. That gimmick [is] what they do now? See that gimmick? They put their guns in. Bro, that's worth the $200 ticket. Let me run to the cash machine. Let me get my 200 bucks so I can see these three yahoos put their guns in the middle. What are you, nuts?" [From 52:27 onwards]

Check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Sonya Deville announced a new addition to her family earlier this week. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Deville and her faction at Monday Night RAW in the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island, ahead of Bash in Berlin.

