Former WWE Champion calls Gunther a "sockless disgrace" in odd jab

WWE Superstar Sheamus has trolled Gunther following the latter's massive celebration during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Gunther became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE's history last week when he surpassed the 454-day mark, a record set by the Honky Tonk Man.

During this week's episode of RAW, the Imperium celebrated their leader's mighty achievement as all three men dressed well for the occasion. However, Sheamus quickly noticed that Gunther wore no socks and mocked him in his recent tweet.

He said the Honky Tonk Man always wore socks and called Gunther a 'sockless disgrace.'

"Honky Tonk Man broke records AND he wore socks, Goontha is a sockless disgrace. Raw ankles on Raw?" Sheamus wrote.

Sheamus' tweet, which was aimed at Gunther's look during RAW

During his promo, the Ring General said that he was the Greatest Intercontinental Champion in history and mocked all the legends who had held the title in the past. He was later confronted by Chad Gable, which escalated into a six-man brawl between the Imperium and the team of Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa.

The former WWE Champion and Gunther were involved in some of the best matches during their rivalry. It will be interesting to see if the two hard hitters will cross paths again soon.

What did you make of Sheamus' tweet aimed at Gunther? Let us know in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.