Former WWE champion claims he deserves credit for Judgment Day’s title win on RAW

In a surprising turn of events, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships changed hands on the most recent episode of RAW. A former champion recently claimed he deserves the credit for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso losing their title.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane before reclaiming the gold on RAW this week. Before the match, Rhodes and Uso had defended their titles against the team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller at SmackDown last week. The challengers could not secure a win, but they did put up a good fight against the champions.

Austin Theory recently made an appearance on WWE's The Bump. The former United States Champion claimed that Rhodes and Uso are no longer the Undisputed Tag Team Champions because of him and Grayson Waller. He stated that they wore the former champions down, and that's why The Judgment Day was able to secure a title win.

"You are worried about the Tag Team Championships. Main Event Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, are they the Tag Team Champions right now? I don't think so, okay? I don't think so...Yeah thanks to me because I beat them down. Me and Grayson Waller, we wore them down. And when they showed up to Monday Night Raw, Judgment Day, you know what they did? Swooped in," he said. [From 25:20 to 25:38]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been on an impressive run as a tag team. The two young WWE Superstars have great chemistry and complement each other perfectly both inside the squared circle and in the hilarious promos they cut every week.

Jim Cornette praised WWE Superstar Austin Theory

The segment featuring Austin Theory, The Rock, and Pat McAfee garnered a large number of views on social media. Jim Cornette believes that this was Theory's best work on mic thus far.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he also pointed out how the former United States Champion seems to have grown after his altercation with John Cena, expressing that Theory has improved a lot since WrestleMania 39.

"This is the best promo I've heard of Austin Theory sounding like Austin Theory should sound like. Remember, with Cena, it was like he was intimidated. He let Cena bowl over him. It was five months ago. Point is, he looked like he was more comfortable here, he was more natural. He didn't sound like he was reciting anything or he was intimated. He mocked and derided McAfee."

What are your thoughts on the tag team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches