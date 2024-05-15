Former WWE champion claims a recent Smackdown moment was unscripted

WWE Superstars often improvise and go off-script in an attempt to make things more entertaining. The Street Profits' Montez Ford recently claimed that a particular moment from the most recent edition of Friday Night Smackdown was unscripted.

On the May 10 edition of the show, Ford's tag team partner Angelo Dawkins locked horns with Tama Tonga in his first-round match of the King of the Ring tournament. During the bout, Montez Ford performed a front flip onto Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa as the two tried to interfere. The former Tag Team Champion followed it up with an impressive pose.

On the most recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Ford was asked if the pose was right off the dome. The 33-year-old claimed that the moment was indeed unscripted. He further explained the reason behind the flex.

"That's right off the top of the dome. Because when you do something that no one alone can do, you gotta flex on them, okay? You gotta let the world know that you [are] just 'them.' Not just him or her, you [are] 'them,'" he said.

WWE Superstar Montez Ford sends message to The Bloodline

Despite Montez Ford's presence at the ringside area, Tama Tonga defeated Angelo Dawkins while Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa laid Ford out. The Enforcer entered the squared circle and hit Dawkins with the Samoan Spike after the match.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Montez Ford sent a message to The Bloodline. He claimed that The Pride was ready to battle the heel faction. He further pointed out that they are also on the blue brand, just like The Bloodline:

"The motto don't change whether it is people coming around or leaving. We still want the smoke. That is the motto. I don't have to send a message. It is just four simple words. I could go on for hours, minutes, seconds, days, weeks, minutes, centuries, millenniums, but it is simple. I don't have to explain it anymore. We want the smoke. And we'll be there. They [The Bloodline] don't have to try and find out where we at. You all saw we got drafted there. We are going to be at SmackDown. So if you want to come find us, we are on Friday nights, just like you all!'' he said.

You can watch the entire video below:

After defeating Angelo Dawkins in the first round, Tama Tonga will lock horns with LA Knight in the next round of the King of the Ring tournament this week on WWE SmackDown.