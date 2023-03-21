Former WWE Champion claims he and The Undertaker had "some of the greatest matches of all time" 

The Undertaker has had many classic matches during his iconic WWE career, and one star who believes he was able to get the most out of The Deadman is Kurt Angle.

From their classic match on SmackDown in 2003 for the WWE title to their show stealer at No Way Out 2006 which saw Angle beat The Deadman for the World Heavyweight Championship, the two legends always took each other to the limit.

Speaking on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer recently stated that he and Taker had some of the greatest matches in WWE history:

"Undertaker and I don't need gimmicks. Our matches are so good, technically, in the ring, with nothing else, just the two of us. We had some of the greatest matches of all time." H/T (Fightful)

Check out the full video below:

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle have now retired from professional wrestling, with the two legends' historical careers recently both being immortalized as they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Why did The Undertaker retire from WWE?

In 2020, The Phenom defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. Following the contest, Taker announced that he would be retiring from the in-ring competition.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker stated why he had to retire, despite fans' desire to see him wrestle one last time.

“In my mind, in my heart, there’s nothing more that I want to do than get in the ring and perform. You know, it was my body that just said no, you’re done dude, we got everything out of this we can get, and it’s time for you to move aside and let these guys come up.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Since retiring, the Hall of Famer has been able to step away from his iconic character and show fans his true self, with the legend retelling stories from his career to WWE fans at his 1 deadMAN Show.

What is your favorite moment in The Undertaker's WWE career? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes