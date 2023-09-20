Former WWE Champion claims Vince McMahon wants to live till 2065

Vince McMahon had an interesting conversation with a superstar who made his big return to WWE.

Kurt Angle returned to the promotion for his Hall of Fame induction in 2017. He was later appointed as the new General Manager of RAW.

The former Olympic gold medalist recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and opened up about a chat that he had with Vince McMahon upon his WWE return. According to Angle, Vince told him that he was planning to live to see 120 years.

Check out Angle's comment below:

"When I came back to WWE, he said, 'I'm gonna have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I'm 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I'm planning on living till I'm 120.' He said, 'I'm never letting the company go. I'm always gonna be working here. They're gonna have to pull it from my cold... pry it from my cold, dead hands." [1:19:33-1:20:05]

Vince McMahon retired from WWE last year but returned after a few months

Amidst a heavily publicized investigation into a hush-money scandal, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last year. McMahon's departure was the biggest pro-wrestling news story in a long time.

In a surprising turn of events, Vince made his return to the company in January 2023. Here is what he said about his return:

"WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms. The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

WWE has now merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, and Vince is the Executive Chairman of the New York-headquartered media conglomerate. McMahon is currently 78 years old.

