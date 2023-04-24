Former WWE Champion compares himself to The Undertaker when asked to work with 37-year-old current star

Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently compared himself to The Undertaker when discussing working with Chad Gable.

It should come as no surprise that Kurt Angle's time in the ring is over. He has a long list of injuries that have built up over his career and recently underwent major back surgery.

Despite this, Angle is still pretty excited about the possibility of a potential on-screen pairing with Chad Gable, whose character has often been compared to Angle.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Olympic gold medalist said that he would love to turn heel with Chad Gable. However, he is doubtful he could play a heel given how much sympathy the WWE Universe would have for him:

“I would love to be a heel with Chad Gable. He’s so entertaining. The two of us together would be unstoppable. But, I’m sorry to say — if I ever came back to wrestle, I don’t know if I’d be a heel. It’d be really difficult for me because of the career I have and the age I am. When you get older, people start having sympathy for you and they wanna cheer you on, they want you to win and it’s really hard to turn heel later on in your career.”

In this regard, Angle compared himself to WWE legend and fellow Hall of Famer The Undertaker:

“Like Undertaker, look at him. He has so much respect. He’s been in the company for 30 years and all his accomplishments. You know how hard it would be for Undertaker to be a heel right now? It’s almost impossible and I think I’m comparable to that.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle Tapped out by “mini” Kurt Angle. Tapped out by “mini” Kurt Angle. 😂 https://t.co/3PjJvk1MyQ

WWE has no plans to bring back The Undertaker

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. While Taker hasn't wrestled since that match, he did make an appearance on the 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt.

Ringside News is now reporting that WWE has no plans to bring The Deadman back for any storylines or matches. Taker himself has stated that his character will not be resurrected again.

Josh @__joshuabrown__ The Undertaker behind the scenes at Raw XXX The Undertaker behind the scenes at Raw XXX https://t.co/rTaEdOJJhC

The end of the Deadman character signals the end of an era for wrestling fans. While it's sad that we will never see The Undertaker wrestle another match, it's good that his final match was against AJ Styles.

Do you think Kurt Angle should turn heel? Sound off in the comments section.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes