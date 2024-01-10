Former WWE champion compliments Samantha Irvin on her birthday

WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin turned 33 on January 9, 2023. Chelsea Green complimented Irvin in a social media update on her birthday.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven lost their WWE Women's Champion to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the December 18, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. Following the loss, Green and Niven challenged the new champions to a rematch in a losing effort on the latest episode of the red brand.

Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to reshare a video from moments before the championship match on RAW. The clip also featured Samantha Irvin standing in the background. Green complimented the ring announcer's hair in her tweet:

"The ONLY thing that could compete with my beauty in this moment was @SamanthaTheBomb hair🥰," wrote Chelsea Green.

Samantha Irvin opens up about her interaction with WWE Superstar Logan Paul

On an episode of Monday Night RAW before Crown Jewel, Logan Paul tried to get under the skin of Samantha Irvin. Accompanied by Dominik Mysterio, the 28-year-old demanded the ring announcer announce him as the 'New United States Champion,' as he was confident about his championship match against Rey Mysterio at the premium live event.

Irvin refused to do so before her fiancé Ricochet rushed in to make the save. He took out both Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio. In a video posted on WWE's official social media handles, the ring announcer talked about the incident and admitted that getting inside the ring was a mistake:

"Honestly, once Logan started talking to me, it was all a blur, but I've been watching wrestling long enough to know I shouldn't have gotten in the ring. So that's on me. I don't really know why Logan likes to push my buttons; this is the first time that I've seen him since SummerSlam, so I thought it was kind of inevitable that he'd say something to me," she said.

The Maverick eventually went on to beat the WWE Hall of Famer to win his first title in the company, and Irvin had to announce him as the new champion.

