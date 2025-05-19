Former WWE champion confirms brand switch ahead of RAW

It seems that several WWE stars are set to move around brands ahead of the 2025 Draft, with Giulia already confirming her place on SmackDown on Friday night.

Ad

It seems she will be heading to the blue brand alone since Roxanne Perez confirmed ahead of RAW that she will remain on the red brand. The former NXT Women's Champion disagreed with Giulia last week following RAW, and it seems that the two women decided to go their separate ways.

Ahead of tonight's RAW in Greenville, South Carolina, The Prodigy took to her Instagram and confirmed that she will remain on the Monday Night show.

Ad

Trending

"Happy Monday Night R☆X," she wrote.

Ad

Roxanne has appeared on RAW several times in the past and was involved in feuds dating back to the Royal Rumble. If the company decides to pick up the story between Perez and Bayley when she returns, it seems that there could be a story to tell.

Will Roxanne Perez have any friends join her on WWE RAW?

It has been reported that the WWE Draft is set to take place in the coming months, and it seems that Perez may not be the only one heading to the main roster or RAW since there could be a number of names making the switch.

Ad

Ad

With the issues between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, he could be moved over to RAW so that Cody Rhodes and John Cena can continue their story on SmackDown. Gunther could also move brands if he is unable to capture the World Heavyweight Championship on June 9th, since he would have nothing left on the red brand.

It will be interesting to see how many names move across brands or how many are promoted from NXT, since WWE often throws several curveballs when it comes to its annual drafts. That being said, there is a lot of promise in the developmental brand at present, and a number of names could be moved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More