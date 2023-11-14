Former WWE champion continues to take shots at Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

A former WWE champion recently took another shot at Chelsea Green and her real-life husband, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). The name in question is Natalya.

The Queen of Harts and Green are currently embroiled in a heated rivalry. Since they started feuding, Natalya has not left any chance to mock her adversary and Cardona on social media. The duo faced each other on the October 30 episode of RAW in a Trick or Street Fight, which the current Women's Tag Team Champion won.

Natalya seemingly doesn't want to stop beefing with Chelsea Green anytime soon, as she recently posted a TikTok on her Twitter handle, mocking the heel superstar's husband. In the video, the former SmackDown Women's Champion dressed up as Zack Ryder while the latter's WWE theme played in the background.

"Woo Woo Woo Woo, you know it [Chelsea Green]!" Natalya wrote in the post's caption.

Matt Cardona reacts to WWE Superstar Natalya's tweet

Matt Cardona was a WWE Superstar between 2005 and 2020. He made a massive name during this stint, winning several titles, including the Intercontinental, United States, and the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The 38-year-old is currently active on the independent circuit but has consistently teased returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. He was quick to notice Natalya's post and had a shocking reaction to her TikTok.

"WTF," Cardona tweeted.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is enjoying her time in World Wrestling Entertainment since returning for a second run in January 2023. She currently holds the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Piper Niven.

Fans believe Matt Cardona could return with his Zack Ryder gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he has repeatedly asserted that he would not portray the character again.

Do you want to see Cardona once again in World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.

