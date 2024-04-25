Former WWE champion has a controversial take on Rhea Ripley's injury; questions need for surgery

Former WWE champion Kevin Nash recently spoke about the severity of Rhea Ripley's injury.

The Women's World Champion sustained an injury while filming a backstage segment on RAW a couple of weeks ago. Liv Morgan attacked Rhea in the hallway and slammed her on a wall, injuring her shoulder. Due to this, The Eradicator had to vacate the Women's World Title and take a few months off to recover.

In a recent clip from the Kliq This podcast, Nash felt that the injury was more of kayfabe. He detailed that Ripley's promo on RAW was not convincing enough for him. Speaking on the injury, he was unsure of the severity of the separation and didn't know if the former Women's World Champion needed surgery.

"I'm not too sure about this whole thing here. I'm JFK-ing this Ripley injury. I just never seen her cut that bad of a promo before. Just didn't feel from the heart. It's an AC joint, 50% of orthopedics say let's operate, 50% would say let's not operate depending on if it's a one, two, or three [Grade of severity]. Usually three-fives, you gotta do some kinda surgical repair, but it could lead to bone degenration, it could lead to infection." [From 0:20 - 0:54]

Nash feels Rhea Ripley could return earlier than expected

In the same conversation, the Hall of Famer recalled Rhea Ripley mentioning that she could be out for six months. He felt that WWE might have shared that timeline so that they could book her as a superhuman coming back in only eight weeks.

"Boom! Miraculously, superhuman. Back in eight weeks." [From 1:30 - 1:42]

In Rhea Ripley's absence, her WrestleMania opponent Becky Lynch is the new Women's World Champion. She won a Women's Battle Royal this past Monday on WWE RAW to claim the title.

