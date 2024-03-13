Former WWE champion debunks rumors about Vince McMahon's role in NXT (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE Superstar recently discussed exactly how much Vince McMahon was involved in NXT, disclosing a surprising backstage detail.

NXT was created to showcase the rising stars of WWE and offer a product different from RAW and SmackDown. Triple H led the brand's creative department for years before becoming the head booker of the main roster in July 2022.

Many questioned whether former CEO Vince McMahon had any influence on the program's storylines during his tenure in the company. On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Sin Cara was asked about his experience in WWE NXT and whether he ever saw McMahon having a say in the brand's direction.

The former champion revealed NXT was primarily run by The Game and his allies like Road Dogg and Norman Smiley.

"When I was there, none [McMahon's involvement], to be honest. None. It was just Hunter [Triple H] and the people that were behind him, you know, Road Dogg and Norman Smiley, you know. (...) I never you know, heard anything that Vince was calling orders or saying nothing. He was always, you just gotta go to Hunter and ask him what he wanted out of the match." [24:50 onwards]

Sin Cara was a part of WWE for a decade, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship. He departed the promotion in 2019 and is currently active on the independent circuit.

