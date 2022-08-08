"It wasn't the match I wanted"- Former WWE Champion on disappointing match against Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley isn't content with his bout against Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event.

The All Mighty defeated The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, the contest was more about the progression of Lesnar's storyline with Roman Reigns, putting the buildup to the Lashley match in the backseat.

Speaking about the bout on the recent Out of Character podcast, Bobby Lashley noted that the duo could have put on a better performance at Royal Rumble:

"It wasn't the match I wanted because, it's like, there's a lot of things that are involved there. Man, for me with him, it's a story. It's a bigger story than just a couple of weeks and then we're on the pay-per-view [premium live event]. It's more than just that. I want to train for that match like I'm training for a fight. I need six weeks or eight weeks."

The former WWE Champion highlighted that he has a lot of unfinished business with The Beast Incarnate:

"There's a lot of stuff that we could have done in that match. People want to see us fight, people wanna see us wrestle, people want to see us in professional wrestling. They want to see it all. We could have given them all of that within a couple of months, but we didn't. So there's still a lot of unfinished business there." (From 20:53 to 21:36)

Brock Lesnar recaptured the WWE Championship shortly after Royal Rumble 2022

While Bobby Lashley was able to usurp Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble premium live event, The Beast Incarnate reclaimed the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

However, Lashley and Lesnar didn't come face-to-face as the former was removed early in the match due to concussion protocol.

WWE @WWE



regains the WWE Championship in his first Elimination Chamber Match at



#AndNew TEN TIMES! @BrockLesnar regains the WWE Championship in his first Elimination Chamber Match at #WWEChamber with a DOMINANT performance. TEN TIMES! 🏆@BrockLesnar regains the WWE Championship in his first Elimination Chamber Match at #WWEChamber with a DOMINANT performance.#AndNew https://t.co/3KZCBIj5rC

Lesnar challenged the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania in a Winner Takes All Match at WrestleMania 38. However, The Tribal Chief captured both world titles at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Bobby Lashley, meanwhile, moved on to a feud against Omos, handing The Colossus his first singles loss in the company. The All Mighty recently defeated Theory to capture the United States Championship.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar concluded his rivalry with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022 and could be on a long break from WWE programming. It's hard to predict when The Beast will return from his hiatus, but a program against Lashley down the line could surely excite the fans.

Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh