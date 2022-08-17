Former WWE Champion discloses why Triple H didn't leave for WCW in 1995; why The Kliq was angry with Shawn Michaels

Kevin Nash recently commented on the reason why Triple H hadn't joined him and Scott Hall in WCW following the infamous curtain call incident.

Following the main event of a WWE house show in Madison Square Garden in 1995, Nash, Hall, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H took to the ring to hug it out, breaking kayfabe in the process. The Game ended up bearing the brunt of the fallout at the hands of Vince McMahon.

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Nash said that the simple reason for The Game not joining them was that he still had time left on his WWE contract. As a result, he could not leave even if he wanted to:

"He had just signed. He had another... it was a three-year deal, he had another year left. He was in the doghouse for so long after that curtain call bu he was a good soldier, he just took his punishment and got his spot."

He elaborated on Shawn Michaels' perceived backstage role during the whole incident and gave some insight into how the Heartbreak Kid was doing at the time too:

"We were all kind of pissed that Shawn didn't do a better job of protecting him but Shawn was in a bad place at that time too and Paul really did the best he could with that and eventually Tim White, god bless him, eventually became the caretaker for Shawn. [1:00:47 to 1:02:05]

Kevin Nash on when he first met Triple H

Kevin Nash also went on to discuss when he and Scott Hall first met The Game. Both men used to watch WCW's Saturday Night show and had seen Triple H, who was Terra Ryzing at the time.

Nash revealed that they later met him in person at a show in Massachusetts where The Game had come for his WWE tryout:

"We were in Massachusetts or some place. Killer Kowalski had broke Paul [Levesque] in, so Kowalski brought Paul to TV. Paul had on slacks, and a sports coat. He walked by us and Scott [Hall] did that thing where you walk behind somebody step for step. Paul turns around and looks and there's Scott, ****ing with him. Then he had his tryout match and he did really well." [45:47 to 46:31]

Triple H is the current head of WWE creative. The Game took over after Vince McMahon announced his retirement last month.

Edited by Arjun