Former WWE champion ends unfortunate 7-month streak on SmackDown

Butch was left in a position where he needed a partner this week on WWE SmackDown and he called upon his long-time friend Tyler Bate. The two men have been connected since their time together in the United Kingdom and are former NXT WWE United Kingdom Champions.

Bate was able to help his friend to pick up the win after a double Tyler Driver, which was Butch's first win on WWE SmackDown since June 2023. Over the past few months, Butch has been going through his own crisis, with Sheamus' injury keeping him sidelined, before Ridge Holland walked out on him.

These changes had led to a number of losses to tag teams in the latter half of 2023, and a feud with Pretty Deadly that he needed some help with. Bate has been able to help him pick up a huge win this week on SmackDown that could see the two men working together regularly in the future.

It's currently unknown what the format will be when Sheamus is able to make his return to WWE, since Ridge Holland hasn't been seen on SmackDown for a number of weeks. Butch had also been working on NXT alongside Bate in his absence.

