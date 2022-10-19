Former WWE Champion expresses interest in facing Bray Wyatt

WWE star Bobby Lashley recently expressed his interest in some big-money matches in WWE, including a showdown with Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt made a stellar return at Extreme Rules a few weeks ago. The return was built up for weeks with White Rabbit vignettes leading up to the premium live event. When The Eater of Worlds showed up, fans went berserk.

In a recent interview, the All Mighty was asked which superstars he'd really like to face. To which he responded that the current WWE roster is stacked with talent. Lashley mentioned quite a few names, including returning stars like Braun Stroman and Bray Wyatt.

"Edge is there, me and Seth Rollins have gone back and forth for quite a bit. Big Braun is back. Bray Wyatt is back. Our roster is so stacked right now that I don't think you can have a bad match." [From 1:47 - 2:00]

Bray Wyatt thanked fans in a recent promo

After a bone chilling return at Extreme Rules, the former WWE Champion came out on SmackDown to address the WWE Universe this past week.

The Eater of Worlds cut his first promo in over a year as the "Fireflies" filled the arena. Over the course of the promo, Wyatt mentioned that he had lost a lot over the last 12 months, and even thanked the fans for motivating him to carry on in the midst of adversity.

The promo ended abruptly as a masked figure appeared on the Titantron and the show went off the air, leaving fans with several questions.

