Former WWE Champion eyes another title win outside the company, sends a 5-word message following announcement

Former WWE superstar Jinder Mahal has been making some headlines since his arrival on the independent circuit. The former world champion, now known to fans as Raj Dhesi currently reigns as the Black Label Pro Heavyweight Champion.

The former Jinder Mahal left WWE in April 2024 and has worked in the Indies since then. Dhesi is currently eyeing his third title win in the past few months. The 38-year-old is set to challenge CPA for the WrestlePro Gold Championship at All Hail The Maharaja.

In a recent post on X, the former WWE Champion reacted to the match announcement and claimed that he is set to win another title in the next few weeks.

"Another Championship coming on Sept 28," wrote Dhesi.

WrestlePro's All Hail The Maharaja event is set to be featured at the Rahway Rec Center in New Jersey on September 28. The event will feature former superstar Elias, who will face Maff in a singles match. In addition, another former name from the Triple H-led company, Serena Deeb, will be in action.

WWE Hall of Famer helped Jinder Mahal win Tag Team titles recently

Jinder Mahal claimed a tag team title victory months after he departed from the Triple H-led company. He teamed up with AEW star Satnam Singh at TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City to face Psycho Clown and Negro Kasas in a three-way title defense.

Dhesi and Satnam, accompanied by their manager Jeff Jarrett, ended up picking the win after the latter smashed a guitar on Cases' head. The 57-year-old helped Dhesi and Satnam win the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

With the 38-year-old already holding two titles in the independent circuit, his match on September 28 at All Hail The Maharaja could give him the third. Time will tell if Dhesi can earn all the spotlight again, with three titles over his shoulders.

