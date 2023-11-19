Former WWE Champion fires shots at The Judgment Day; claims they "don't have class"

The former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley feels that the Street Profits are ready to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Street Profits were in a triple-threat tag team match to determine the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles this week on SmackDown. They defeated Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes to set up a match against The Judgment Day.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley on SmackDown LowDown. Lashley made it clear that the duo would restore prestige back to the titles by winning the gold next week. He felt that they brought class and style to the division and walked off to celebrate with the team.

"They're way past proving themselves. These guys are ready. Look at them, they look good. It's time to put prestige back to those titles. We got a lot of people running around with these titles that don't have class like these guys have. That's what we have. We're professionals, we're pros. Now gentlemen, hey, it's time to go celebrate," Bobby Lashley said. [1:06 - 1:19]

Montez Ford is ready to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

During the same conversation, Montez Ford also spoke about being ready for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match next week.

He pointed out that the match was in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. He claimed that the Street Profits had been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and finally, they had their chance.

"Next week, we're actually having an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at my hometown, Chicago, Illinois, and we've been saying for the longest how frustrated and stagnant the Street Profits have been for the last few years. What better way to bring home the gold, than at home? Crisp, fresh as zest, put to the test, because don't nobody do it the best," Montez Ford said. [0:18 - 0:40]

Ford concluded by saying that they will win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship next week and bring an end to almost three years of championship drought for the team.

Do you think the Street Profits will dethrone The Judgment Day next week on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

