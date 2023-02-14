Former WWE Champion gave blessing for NXT segment

Some of the best moments in recent memory on WWE television were inspired by events that happened a while ago, and we witnessed one recently.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, NXT star Jacy Jayne talked about how she did not know too much going into the day of the split between her and Gigi Dolan in a style similar to The Rockers' breakup back in 1992.

"I actually didn't really know much going into that day, they were kind of hush-hush about everything happening. All I really knew was that was going to be on Ding Dong Hello. So that's a lot of pressure having Bayley come back. It was the first time she even had that show in like two years. It was also the first time it as ever in front of a live audicence because that was always done during the pandemic era. So I feel like there was a lot of preesure going into that alone."

Jayne continued by talking with head of NXT Creative and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels about getting his blessing to do a callback to the barbershop incident that split him and Marty Jannetty up as a tag team.

"Then, kind of getting Shawn's blessing to re-do some history there. That was a big deal for me. I didn't want to mess it up. I didn't want to screw up. I wanted to make a memory. I think everybody knew Toxic Attraction was going to explode soon, but to make it memorable, we had to go big. So we wanted it to be vicious. We wanted it to be memorable." (h/t Ringside News)

Jayne is expected to be on NXT television on Tuesday to discuss her reasoning for betraying her former Toxic Attraction teammate.

How similar was the WWE NXT segment to the famous Barber Shop incident?

There were definitely a lot of parallels between The Barber Shop segment back in 1992 before Monday Night RAW was on television and the Ding Dong Hello segment on the most recent episode of NXT.

𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 | 𝐋𝐮𝐊𝐚𝐢🤞🏽𝐒𝐙𝐍 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG The Barber Shop with Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty



Ding Dong Hello with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne



Parallels The Barber Shop with Shawn Michaels and Marty JannettyDing Dong Hello with Gigi Dolin and Jacy JayneParallels https://t.co/8JO301IzfH

As you can see from the tweet above, both segments had a lot of similarities, including a superkick to officially break the team up.

