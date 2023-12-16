Former WWE champion gets knocked out in an unusual manner during match on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens faced Austin Theory during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

A few weeks back, Logan Paul announced a tournament to determine the number one contender for his United States Championship. This week's show witnessed the first round of the bracket with Owens going head-to-head against Theory, a rival with whom he's encountered recent issues.

Owens, who sustained a hand injury last week, entered the match wearing a wrist support glove. Despite his injury, Owens began the match assertively, initiating a headlock and following up with a cannonball off the apron against Theory. The bout showcased extraordinary maneuvers, including Theory's near-fall after an Arabian press Spanish Fly. In response, the former WWE Universal Champion countered with the Avalanche Fisherman Buster.

In the final moments of the bout, Theory focused on targeting Owens' injured arm. However, he surprised him by striking with the cast, knocking Theory out and securing a crucial victory.

Kevin Owens in action from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown

The Prizefighter is now set to face NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes in the tournament's semi-finals next week.

