Former WWE Champion gets laid out by Rusev on RAW following his match against 35-year-old star

Rusev apparently isn't done with Sheamus yet, as he viciously attacked his former stablemate on the latest episode of RAW. He confronted the former WWE Champion during his match against Grayson Waller.The two veterans faced off last week on the red brand, with The Celtic Warrior emerging victorious. They've been feuding for weeks now. Grayson Waller vs. Sheamus was set up after the two stars got into a backstage confrontation on RAW this week.Waller hit The Celtic Warrior with a cheap shot after the bell rang and nailed the latter with a rolling flatliner. Sheamus planted him with a powerslam in the ring and a rolling senton on the floor. Grayson Waller caught his opponent with a tiger knee and spiked his head on the apron with a tornado DDT.Sheamus hit the 35-year-old star with a knee to the face and delivered the 10 Beats of the Bodhran. Rusev showed up while he was setting up the Brogue Kick, but the Bulgarian Brute got attacked while he was on the apron. Sheamus hit Grayson Waller with his finisher and won the match. Rusev attacked Sheamus after the bout with a shillelagh and locked him in the Accolade.