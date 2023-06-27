Former WWE Champion gives credit to Vince McMahon for tag team success

The current Executive Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon, has long been accused of having a disdain for tag team wrestling. However, according to a multi-time tag team champion, the Genetic Jackhammer was nothing but supportive of him and his partner. In fact, the chairman "pushed [them] to do better."

During an interview with hip-hop podcast the Highlydishfunctional Show, Street Profits member Angelo Dawkins reflected on a number of topics. One of those topics was the influence Vince McMahon had on the trajectory of the Profits' tag team career.

When asked what McMahon had done for his journey through WWE, Dawkins said:

"He was awesome... He always pushed us to do better and stuff like that. He just wanted us to succeed. If he felt like we weren't doing our best, he would let us know. That's what any coach, anybody that is your boss, if they don't see you giving your best, they push you to be your best at any and everything, in every situation. It's awesome to be around and work with somebody of that magnitude. He just has his eye on the prize each and every time. He always sees the big picture and he's been a guide since being able to work with him." (H/T Fightful)

Vince McMahon's opinion of tag team wrestling is tough to nail down

Throughout his years running the show, Vince McMahon's feelings about tag team wrestling in his company seemed to vary. In the 1980s and 90s, WWE Tag Team Championship bouts were considered a major part of any card. Teams like Demolition, the Rockers, the British Bulldogs, and the Hart Foundation were legitimate draws.

McMahon would also find some major singles stars within his tag team division. WWE Hall of Famers Bret "Hitman" Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Davey Boy Smith all got their beginnings in the company as part of some of the legendary tag teams mentioned above.

In more recent years, before his retirement (or "retirement", if you wanna be like that) from creative, the tag team division seemed like a significantly smaller priority to McMahon. Teams of singles wrestlers were haphazardly thrown together - and would frequently win the tag titles.

Angelo Dawkins' comments about the Chairman, however, indicate that whether he was a fan of tag team wrestling or not, he still encouraged his talent to be the best they could possibly be.

